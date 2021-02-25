The Centennial High School basketball team will be on the lookout for a new girls basketball coach.
Thursday, Centennial principal Meghen Sanders shared that the school is parting ways with Lady Cougars basketball coach Brad Simmons, who has been in the role since 2017.
"Centennial High School Athletics would like to thank Coach Brad Simmons for his years of service as our Girls’ Basketball Coach," Sanders wrote in a release.
"Mr. Simmons truly cares about his players and is a valued member of our teaching faculty. At this time, our administration would like to make a change in the leadership of our girls basketball program, and we will soon open the search for a new girls’ basketball coach.
"We thank Coach Simmons for the dedication he has shown our school community, and we are excited about the future of our girls’ basketball program."
Simmons and the Lady Cougars have only won four games in the last two seasons and one district contest. They were eliminated from the 11-AAA tournament Sunday.
His first year, Simmons scored a nine-win season with the team but only saw five wins in 2018 and two a piece in the last two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.