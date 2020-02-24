Vanderbilt freshman Jack Leiter and Belmont junior Kyle Brennan earned weekly conference honors, as Leiter was named the SEC Co-Freshman of the Week and Brennan was tabbed as the OVC Pitcher of the Week.
Leiter dazzled in his college debut, striking out 12 batters in five no-hit innings of work, allowing just one baserunner. It was the second-most strikeouts ever by an SEC freshman.
Leiter’s first start began a streak of 27.1 consecutive innings of scoreless ball for the Commodores and was the first of three straight shutouts for Vanderbilt. It’s the first time since March 2011 the ‘Dores had at least three consecutive shutouts.
Brennan earned two wins and picked up two saves during Belmont's five-game winning streak. He struck out three batters in the final 2.1 innings of Belmont’s extra innings win over Missouri State on Friday. He finished the week with seven strikeouts and allowed just three hits and zero earned runs in 5.2 innings pitched.
The Franklin native and Centennial High School alum moved into an eighth-place tie on the Belmont career saves list with 13. It’s the second straight week a Bruin won Pitcher of the Week after Joshua South won the award last week.
"It's a great honor,” Brennan said. “But without the rest of the staff pitching great and the hitters' timely hitting, I wouldn't have been in those positions this week. Hats off to those guys."
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
