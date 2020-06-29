Emanuel Hall's NFL journey will have to take yet another detour.
After sliding out of the 2019 NFL Draft and bouncing around between teams to start his career, Hall, a Centennial High School graduate, will have to sit this upcoming NFL season out.
The former Missouri football standout, currently on Washington's 90-man roster, said he has torn his Achilles in an offseason workout.
"I have never second guessed what I want for my life," he wrote on Instagram.
"I fell in love with this game at 7 years old and have been obsessed every since. One thing I have learned in the past 2 years is that perception is everything. If you have your mind right, it will always take your life from point A to point B. Even though this is a major setback I’m going to bounce back. I’m determined.
"I want to thank all the people who have supported my career ever since I stepped on the field. Just know I’m working."
Hall was signed by the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in April 2019 before being waived before the season. He was with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for about a month before being released from the practice squad last September.
Washington gave him a chance in December on the practice squad and signed to a reserve/future contract at the close of the year.
The NFL has yet to commission in-person sessions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, opting rather for virtual sessions and personal training.
Hall will now most likely revert to Washington's injured reserve list for his second year in the pros.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.