Belmont junior relief pitcher Kyle Brennan has been projected by Collegiate Baseball Newspaper to be the Ohio Valley Conference Pitcher of the Year.
The Franklin native and Centennial High School alum has 11 career saves, tied for the 10th-most in Belmont history and eighth-most in the NCAA era. He had 59 strikeouts and a 3.44 ERA in 55 innings last year with nine saves — the ninth-most in a single season at Belmont.
"It's a tremendous honor for Kyle to receive this recognition," head coach Dave Jarvis said in a team release. "He's very well deserving of this honor based on the numbers that he put up last year and the tremendous success he had in the bullpen for us in high-pressure situations."
The right-handed reliever earned OVC Pitcher of the Week honors on April 22 last season following three saves and seven strikeouts on April 18-20. He was also named to the All-OVC Freshman Team two years ago.
In addition to his accomplishments on the field, the business administration major earned OVC Commissioner's Honor Roll for the 2018-19 academic year.
Belmont was projected as the No. 3 team in the Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Preseason Poll with sophomore pitcher Joshua South and junior catcher Jackson Campbell also earning spots on the Players to Watch list.
Belmont opens the season on Feb. 14 at Rose Park at 4 p.m., facing Kansas in the first of a three-game series.
This story originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
