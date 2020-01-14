After spending some time with the Chicago Cubs, former Centennial baseball standout Tony Kemp is on the move.
The Oakland A's announced this week they had traded for Kemp, an infielder/outfielder, in exchange for Alfonso Rivas.
The Houston Astros moved Kemp to the Cubs last August after 66 games. He played with the Chicago-based club for 44 games and got 8 runs, 15 hits, 12 RBIs, one homer and had a .183 batting average.
Kemp played at Vanderbilt after his time spend with Centennial High School and was drafted to the Astros in 2013.
He's the only player in Centennial's history to ever make it into the MLB, per the Home Page's Chip Cirillo.
Spring training will start for Kemp and his new team next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.