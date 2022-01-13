A vehicle crashed into Centennial High School on Thursday night, damaging the building to the point of closing the school on Friday and resulting in charges against the 17-year-old driver.
The school will be closed Friday in response to the damage.
According to a Franklin Police Department news release, the crash occurred around 8:41 p.m. when police responded to the scene where they found "significant damage" to the building.
Police reported that the unidentified teen driver fled the scene before police arrived and was soon spotted on Interstate 65.
"The driver refused to stop but was taken into custody by pursuing Williamson County Sheriff’s Deputies at Page High School, on Arno Road, at 9:07 p.m.," police said in the news release.
Police also released a photo of the damage, showing shattered metal and glass doors that have been separated from the building.
No one was injured in the incident, and the identity of the driver and pending charges have not yet been made public as law enforcement officials continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.