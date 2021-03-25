A group of Centennial High seniors achieved a goal they've held since their freshman year: making it to the Academic WorldQuest National Competition.
Jacob Williams, Lenny Hanson, Lia Milionis and Carson Kokes are the first Centennial High students to advance past the regional WorldQuest competition since the school’s program started six years ago.
They used their knowledge of global affairs to become one of the top three teams at the 2021 Tennessee Anne Smedinghoff Academic WorldQuest Championship and will represent the state at the national level.
Approximately 200 students from around the country will compete in the national competition.
"They are all four diligent, exceptional students I have loved to see grow the past four years," CHS teacher Casandra Bates said through the InFocus newsletter. "I am so proud to see them earn their spot this year. It is very well-deserved."
The competition aims to get young people connected with global affairs, which is a goal Bates shares for her own program.
"I want to foster global citizenship and awareness," Bates said. "These four students have grown above and beyond those expectations."
For the competition, teams are given a study guide with articles and video resources about 10 topics. They test their knowledge with 10 multiple-choice questions per topic. At the national level, some rounds will have open-ended questions.
This year's national competition will be held virtually April 16-17.
