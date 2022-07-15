The Centennial wrestling program announced Kevin Duck as its new head coach this week.
Previous head coach Philip Pelkey stepped down in may after nine years at the helm of the program, including leading the Cougars to a DI-AA TSSAA state semifinals appearance.
Duck has previous head coaching experience with the Extreme Takedown Club, a program of Tennessee AAU Wrestling.
Centennial returns upcoming senior Patrick Styblo, who placed fifth in the state in the 220 class last season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.