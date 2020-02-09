The Centennial Cougars wrestling team fell to Wilson Central 43-9 in the TSSAA state semifinals of the winners bracket Saturday afternoon at Williamson County AG Expo Park.
“They just have no weaknesses on their team,” said Centennial head coach Philip Pelkey. “There were some matches we thought we needed to capitalize on going in, and we just couldn’t do it. We needed to have the 220 (class) in heavy just to keep it close. They (Wilson Central) are tough all around.”
In the individual classes, Wilson Central won the 170, 220, 285, 113, 126 and 132.
Centennial won the 182 class with Jacob Knight on a forfeit and the 195 class with Samari Suddeath, 5-0.
The Cougars played at three o’clock in the afternoon against Blackman to determine who would go to the third place match in the losers bracket. They lost to Blackman 47-30 to end their season. Unfortunately, all of Centennial’s wins came from forfeits.
Centennial fell short of winning the state title, but they reached the semifinals of the winners bracket, giving them hope to build on in the future.
“We were looking at the bracket today, and it had our name under a fourth place finish in 2019,” said Pelkey. “It is just a testament to our team. We did a good job of placing last year and making it to the semifinals this year. These kids have a lot of heart and fight and don’t quit.”
(0) comments
