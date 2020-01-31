The newest Chick-fil-A in Franklin will have the coffee perking and the chicken biscuits ready when the popular chain restaurant opens its Berry Farms location Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6 a.m.
This will be the fifth Chick-fil-A to open in Franklin, coming some six months after the latest opened on Murfreesboro Road. Others in town are on Mallory Lane in Thoroughbred Square, in south Franklin on Columbia Pike, and in the food court at CoolSprings Galleria.
As it has done at every opening since 2003 — and as it did in August for the Murfreesboro Road restaurant — Chick-fil-A will be hosting a 12-hour First 100 campout beginning at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Those who make the cut will camp out in the parking lot and will then gather inside the restaurant the following morning at 6 for giveaway items, including a year supply of Chick-fil-A meals, one a week for 52 weeks.
Participants may be accompanied by up to five guests. More information can be found through the official rules.
The Berry Farms Chick-fil-A restaurant will serve a full breakfast menu until 10:30 a.m. with a variety of healthy and dietary offerings. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Saturday. The restaurant will be closed on Sunday to provide a day of rest and time with family for employees.
The lunch and dinner menus include a variety of healthy and dietary options, such as a gluten-free bun, in addition to the original boneless breast-of-chicken sandwich, boneless chicken nuggets and strips, fresh fruit cups, salads and wraps, and waffle fries.
Jeanne Hammontree is the franchise owner and operator and Kyle Saylor is general manager of Franklin’s fifth Chick-fil-A. Hammontree also owns the restaurant on Columbia Pike.
