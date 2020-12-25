On the same day a shocking explosion did massive damage in downtown Nashville, a home in Franklin has been completely devoured by a Christmas day fire.
The Franklin Fire Department said it was dispatched to a house fire on Berry Circle, just outside of downtown Franklin, at 5 p.m. Friday.
The fire is now under control, per Fire Marshall Andy King, but the home is said to have been a complete loss. Estimated damages are $2 million.
The cause of fire is now under investigation, per FFD.
