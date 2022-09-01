The 26th annual Chukkers for Charity polo match will take place at Orrin Ingram’s Riverview Farm on Saturday, Sept. 10.
This year's event theme is “Journey into the Wild” which will include safari-inspired décor and themes throughout the match, with funds raised to benefit Rochelle Center and Saddle Up!
The Ironhorse Farms polo team will be represented by Aaron Barrett, Wes Finlayson, Orrin Ingram and Captain Armando Huerta, who will face off against the Lo Key Ranch team represented by Dan Lantham, Zulu Scott-Barnes, Augustine Lorea and Captain Stevie Orthwein.
Gates will open at 1 p.m. for tailgaters and 2 p.m. for sponsors and patrons, with the opening ceremony to kick off at 2:45 p.m. followed by the polo match at 3 p.m.
According to a news release, The Patrons Dinner will take place at half time and will begin at 4 p.m.
Tickets are available online here.
