In 2013, Grace Chapel Pastor Ron Gonser — a leader of the church’s Pastoral Care Ministry — allegedly had a phone call with then-20-year-old Tim Eaton, who in the mid-2000s briefly attended the Franklin church with his father, Spencer Anderson.
Eaton said that on the call, he told Gonser that his father, who worked for the church in a volunteer capacity, had physically and sexually abused him between 1995 and 2002. According to Eaton, Gonser told him that the church would investigate his claims and get back to him.
Not long after, Eaton said he received a follow-up phone call from Grace Chapel Pastoral Care Pastor Rick Cua, who asked him to recount his allegations. Rather than expressing concern or sympathy, however, Eaton said Cua was “more antagonistic” with his questioning, and defended Anderson’s character.
Despite Eaton’s claims, Anderson maintained his role at Grace Chapel, and in 2016 was granted a volunteer position teaching children’s ministry.
Both Eaton and his mother (who has asked not to be named) contacted the Pastoral Care Ministry and Steve Berger — Grace Chapel’s founding pastor who this year resigned and distanced himself from the church — to voice their concerns over Anderson teaching children.
Eaton says neither Berger nor the Pastoral Care Ministry ever responded to their messages.
Eaton’s allegations that Grace Chapel had failed to properly act on reports of abuse are just one of many made after the release of a now-viral video last spring.
A Cry For Help
A viral video published on YouTube and Instagram in May shows 14-year-old Gracie Solomon relay allegations of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of her father, Aaron Solomon. Gracie Solomon further alleged that both Grace Chapel and Grace Christian Academy — a private school that was formed through a partnership with Grace Chapel — were made aware of her allegations, but failed to take her cries of abuse seriously.
With an average weekly attendance of over 3,500, Grace Chapel has become one of the largest and most influential churches in the state, adding powerful and influential people to its congregation such as Gov. Bill Lee and country music star Wynonna Judd, among others. The school, while technically a different entity, operates in partnership with the church.
A student at GCA, Gracie Solomon said that both she and Anna Smith — one of her classmates — had confided in school staff about the alleged abuse, only to be ignored. Gracie Solomon had also alleged that her late brother Grant Solomon confided with then-Pastor Berger two years before his death about the alleged abuse.
During Grant Solomon’s funeral, Berger said that the meeting was only about faith.
Following the Home Page’s publication of Gracie Solomon’s allegations, a number of former Grace Chapel staff, GCA staff and students have come forward to allege that Gracie Solomon’s story is just one of many instances in which the two entities failed to properly act on accusations of abuse.
Here is one of their stories.
“I did not get justice for myself; if my story can get justice for her, then it's worth it all”
Now a 32-year-old resident of California, Eaton first became involved with Grace Chapel in 2004 after a brief stint of living with his father and stepmother in Thompson’s Station. Upon first meeting Berger, Eaton said there was an air of control in the church; “you either did what [Berger] said or you were cast out.”
Still a young teen, and with the alleged routine abuse at the hands of his father ending just two years prior, Eaton soon returned to California where he would undergo years of therapy.
As the years passed, Anderson would continue to play an active role at Grace Chapel. It was in 2013 that Eaton decided to contact the church about the alleged abuse, which he described in greater detail to the Home Page.
“I told Ron Gonser about the abuse and what had happened... I was afraid of telling him because I knew that my father was involved at Grace Chapel and I was still afraid of him at the time — I'm not afraid of him anymore,” Eaton said.
“He said that he was going to investigate it and talk to the powers that be and they were going to get back to me. That just fizzled out, so once again, I got nowhere.”
The aforementioned phone call Eaton later had with Pastoral Care Pastor Rick Cua, he explained, also went nowhere.
“[Cua] called me and [asked] what exactly happened and I went through that with him,” Eaton said.
“I felt he was more antagonistic at first rather than 'I'm so sorry that this happened to you;' it was 'Anderson’s a buddy of mine, when did this happen, do you have proof, did you ever file a police report, did you do this, did you do that?' I [said] 'it's not your place as a pastor to ask me questions like that.' You're supposed to say 'I'm sorry' and report the abuse — that's what you're required to do, doesn't matter if you don't believe it.”
After learning that Anderson’s had taken a new role teaching children at Grace Chapel in 2016, Eaton called and left a voicemail to Cua, paraphrased here to the best of his memory:
“I found out that [my father] is teaching children — young children at that,” Eaton said.
“In lieu of the knowledge that you know, he should not be teaching kids. You have a responsibility to protect other children because if something happens to some other child, and you know about this, you're going to be held liable and you have an obligation to report this to not only the church board and leaders, but to the legal system.
“He never did to my knowledge.”
Eaton’s mother would also send a Facebook message to Berger in August of 2016 relaying her concern.
In that message, of which an electronic copy has been acquired by the Home Page, Eaton’s mother wrote to Berger that her son had confided in a Grace Chapel pastor about the alleged abuse. Eaton’s mother further relayed her concerns over Anderson teaching children’s ministry, and suggested he, at the very least, be moved to a greeter position.
Despite Facebook Messenger signifying that Berger had seen the message, neither Eaton nor his mother ever received a response.
“Anderson ultimately no longer taught children's ministry,” Eaton said. “I think he texted me a message year's back [and] said basically 'thanks for ruining my life.' I was like, 'I didn't ruin anything, it was your behavior and me protecting other kids from you.'”
Eaton said it was Gracie Solomon’s video testimony that inspired him to do so.
“I did not get justice for myself," Eaton said. "If my story can get justice for her, then it's worth it all."
When asked to comment on allegations against the church, Grace Chapel Communications Assistant Jenna Crenshaw told the Home Page that the church was “not offering any response or comment.”
Both Pastoral Care Ministry Pastors Cua and Gonser did not respond to a request for comment sent through the Grace Chapel contact page on Nov. 12. Berger, who was contacted for comment through both his website and via email, also did not respond.
Spencer Anderson, who was contacted through Facebook, also did not respond to a request for comment.
Hope Conrad, a 23-year-old GCA graduate, has alleged a tendency on the part of GCA staff to either ignore or dismiss allegations of sexual harassment, as well as inappropriate behavior on the part of teachers toward students.
Conrad's full experience with GCA will be covered in a future standalone story, and at least a dozen more have alleged other failures on the part of the church or school to adequately act on allegations of abuse, but out of fear, have declined to be among the first to share their stories publicly.
In response to at least one of the allegations against Grace Chapel — that Gracie Solomon’s brother Grant Solomon had told Berger about the alleged abuse of his sister, and that Berger did not notify law enforcement — attorneys for both Grace Chapel and Berger have sent out multiple cease and desist letters to some of those making the allegations.
In the case of Grace Chapel, the church issued a cease and desist letter in June to Shannon Ashley, an online blogger who accused the church and Berger of engaging in “evangelical abuse” for allegedly being made aware of Gracie Solomon’s abuse and failing to act.
An attorney representing Berger also issued multiple cease and desist letters to those believed to be involved with making the allegations — that he had failed to act on Grant Solomon's reports of abuse — against him online.
In those letters, Berger's attorney demanded the removal of Gracie Solomon's video testimony and all related comments from social media by Aug. 20. As of Dec. 20, the content remains online.
Steve Berger
Born 1964 in Burbank, Calif., Steve Berger was first set on the path to ministry in 1984 after becoming involved in Calvary Chapel Church in Southern California.
Moving to Tennessee and launching Grace Chapel in 1994, the new non-denominational Christian church would prove popular in the community, though it would maintain an attendance of under 1,000 people until the mid-2000s. The church exploded in popularity in the 2010s, attracting powerful figures and an average weekly attendance of more than 3,500.
By 2016, Grace Chapel had added political leaders, famous musicians and other well-known individuals to its congregation, including Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson and Gov. Bill Lee.
A former staff member of Grace Chapel that started attending the church around 2003 (who asked not to be named) described Berger then as being “one of the most humble pastors [they] had ever met.”
Two former Grace Chapel staff members, who have asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their safety, also had a very positive first impression of Berger when they first got involved in the church around 2007.
“I thought he was a very dynamic teacher, and we thought he preached the word,” one said.
Yet despite their initial impressions, the former staff members said that Berger started to change as the church’s influence skyrocketed across Tennessee.
It was also around this time that the church implemented more serious forms of security.
“At some point there were snipers put in the catwalk during services, every service,” another said. “He hired an ex-Navy Seal to take over security. There were plants in the congregation as well that were armed.”
That “ex-Navy Seal” was Bill Woodward, whose LinkedIn page says he became the director of campus safety at Grace Chapel in 2016.
“Because he inflates his value of himself, he thinks everybody else he might be a hard target for,” one said. “For him to be a target for some terrorist group makes him feel like he's tough.”
Berger would go on to grow in influence over the years, appearing on Fox & Friends to defend Israeli strikes against Hamas during the 2014 Gaza War, appearing on an HBO Vice News special to discuss pastoring during the Trump administration and making widely publicized comments during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings about biblical requirements for sexual abuse allegations.
At least as of Sept. 2020, Berger is also Gold Circle member of Council for National Policy — a secretive conservative think tank formed in 1981 whose members have been described by The New York Times as “a few hundred of the most powerful conservatives in the country.”
Berger has also accompanied members of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom — a U.S. federal government commission — to Syria, with one visit in October, 2020 having been called illegal by Bashar Ja’afari, the former representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations.
On Jan. 6, 2021, Berger attended the now-infamous pro-Trump rally that concluded with the breaching of the U.S. Capitol, and later published a video in which he stated that “for a fact,” members of Antifa were seen masquerading as Trump supporters.
With no evidence supporting his claims, Berger’s comments were widely scrutinized in the media.
Berger would ultimately leave his role as lead pastor 11 days later, though he maintained that the departure was unrelated to his comments and had been planned for years. Rob Rogers was then named lead pastor following Berger's departure.
While no longer the lead pastor, Berger kept his title as founding pastor and his position on the church’s Elder Board until Aug. 30 of this year following a chaotic church service. Held on Sunday, Aug. 29, that church service saw Berger's wife accuse Rogers and Executive Pastor Mark Bright of trying to "cancel" the Bergers behind the scenes and labeling them as "Christian extremists."
The next day, Berger completely cut ties with the church he and his wife started more than 26 years ago, announcing that he would no longer preach at nor attend Grace Chapel. Berger pledged that his focus would now be entirely on his new nonprofit organization Ambassador Services International, a discipleship program in Washington, D.C. designed to cater toward elected officials.
Gracie Solomon
Prior to Gracie Solomon going public with her story, stories of abuse within the Grace Chapel community were relegated to gossip. After Gracie Solomon went public with her story, however, various parties involved began to respond.
As Gracie Solomon’s story continued to gain traction online, the aforementioned blogger — who published a detailed account of events regarding the abuse Gracie Solomon is alleged to have suffered at the hands of her father — caught the attention of lead pastor Rogers.
On a June 20 Sunday service, Rogers called the accusations that the church failed to respond appropriately to allegations of abuse “blatantly and demonstrably false.”
In Grace Chapel’s statement, the church says it was made aware of “allegations of abuse” after it was reported to a staff member on April 30, 2018, and that a staff member had accompanied the parent when the allegations were reported to law enforcement four days later.
Due to Tennessee Law, Williamson County Sheriff Public Information Administrator Sharon Puckett said that the report filed in 2018 could not be disclosed, but did say that the “matter was investigated” and subsequently closed.
The Home Page has obtained a copy of that report.
In that report, however, a Williamson County Sheriff’s Office detective wrote that Angelia Solomon had instead contacted law enforcement over “concerns that her former husband, Aaron Solomon, was soliciting young girls via social media.”
According to the report, Angelia Solomon told the detective that an 18-year-old girl who attended GCA at the time had told Angelia Solomon in January of 2018 that Aaron Solomon had been “sending [the girl] messages and trying to get her to Snapchat with him.”
The detective reached out to the GCA student who said that while Aaron Solomon had reached out to her several times on Instagram and gave her “the creeps,” he did not say anything inappropriate.
Hearing her story, the detective arranged for both Gracie Solomon and her brother Grant Solomon to be forensically interviewed at Davis House Child Advocacy Center, a Franklin organization that provides investigative and healing services in response to allegations of child abuse.
Forensic interviews are conducted at Davis House in tandem with law enforcement agencies on child abuse cases, and are done in a room catered towards reducing trauma. Interviews are recorded and remotely monitored, with the interviews themselves being admissible in court.
Gracie Solomon, who was 11 years old at the time, told the interviewer of the alleged sexual abuse she had suffered at the hands of her father.
Grant Solomon, then 16 years old, appeared to corroborate some of Gracie Solomon's testimony.
According to the report, Grant Solomon told the interviewer that he “thought it was strange” that his father “combed Gracie’s hair while she was in a towel,” and that he felt that “she should be allowed to put clothes on first.” He also said that Aaron Solomon would go into the bathroom while his sister was showering, and that he’s seen Aaron Solomon give Gracie Solomon “long hugs in public” lasting 10 to 20 seconds at a time that he found “creepy.”
Following the forensic interviews, the detective contacted the Department of Children’s Services. The report reads that after making contact with the DCS, the detective was made aware that there had been previous reports made by Angelia Solomon that were investigated and found to be without merit.
Ultimately, the detective told Angelia Solomon that based on what she had, there was not enough evidence to move forward with criminal charges.
Paige Milles, an attorney representing Aaron Solomon, did respond to a request for comment, specifically regarding the allegations that he had contacted female GCA students over social media, as well as Grant Solomon’s comments made during his forensic interview.
“Mr. Solomon made no inappropriate contact with young girls over social media,” Mills wrote in an email to the Home Page.
“There was nothing more than simply liking an innocuous post or leaving a friendly comment, like many other parents commonly do on their children’s friends’ posts.”
The statement continues, and points to the fact that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office consequently closed the investigation after finding “no evidence of any inappropriate conduct on [Aaron’s] part.”
In response to Grant Solomon’s comments, Mills stated the following:
“When Gracie was small, he would comb her hair, like millions of other fathers do every day,” Mills’ statement reads.
“Sometimes she might be wearing a towel, because she had just gotten out of the bath or shower. The [DCS] has investigated numerous assertions by Ms. Solomon that Mr. Solomon behaved inappropriately while [giving] Gracie a bath. None of these claims were found to have any merit. Mr. Solomon categorically denies ever having abused Gracie or Grant and all investigations and litigations have borne this out.”
Future
Despite his experience with Grace Chapel, Eaton remains strong in his faith to this day, and is working toward becoming a realtor. Gracie Solomon returned to the custody of her mother in late 2021, however, future litigation in Williamson County Juvenile Court will determine her more permanent residence until she reaches the age of 18.
Outside of Berger’s departure from Grace Chapel, the church’s leadership remains largely the same, with the place of worship continuing to be among the most influential and powerful churches in the state.
