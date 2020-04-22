The City of Franklin has honored four citizens, two Franklin firefighters and three Franklin police officers for their actions in saving a man who was potentially going to jump from a bridge in February of 2019.
According to a news release, an unidentified man climbed over the railing of the I-65 overpass bridge on Bakers Bridge Avenue on the morning of Feb. 26, 2019, when he was approached by four concerned citizens who stopped to help the man.
Those citizens identified as Trey Reynolds, Jessica Self, Jayme Summers and Lynnette Winters, calmly spoke to the man and locked arms with him as he stood on the other side of the railing, buying time before police arrived on the scene.
Franklin Police Sgt. David Mullins was the first responding officer and stepped in for one of the women, taking the man's right arm and curling it under the railing to him in case he attempted to jump.
According to the news release, the man became agitated when he saw the officers badge and began to struggle, kicking free of the bridge's ledge.
Sgt. Mullins and the citizens were able to hold onto the man to prevent him from falling and as more FPD officers and FFD firefighters arrived they were able to pull the man to safety, who was eventually transported by Williamson Medical Center EMS for medical treatment.
"The actions of the citizens, police officers, and firefighters were all instrumental in saving the man’s life," the news release reads.
For their bravery and service FFD Firefighter-Paramedic Michael Henry, Firefighter Brad Engle, FPD Sergeant David Mullins, Lieutenant Charles Warner and Officer Jane Teeples were all awarded the 2019 Unit Citation for Valorous Conduct.
According to the city, the commendation "is awarded to members of a unit who, as a team, perform extraordinary acts involving (a) valorous conduct that extends far above the normal call of duty and/or (b) service performed at great risk to personal safety or life to protect property or save human life."
Citizens Trey Reynolds, Jessica Self, Jayme Summers and Lynnette Winters were all awarded the 2019 Citizen Lifesaving Award.
If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-8255. The NSPL provides 24-hour, free support to those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or loved ones.
