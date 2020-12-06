From baton twirlers to dancers, from the Grinch to Santa and Mrs. Claus, Saturday’s Citizens Christmas parade at the Park at Harlinsdale Farms seemed to have something for just about everyone.
It mostly brought a sense of normalcy during this holiday season.
“It’s wonderful to be out enjoying something that didn’t get canceled,” Franklin resident Becky Scherz said as she and her daughter, Adalynn, sat along the parade route waiting for it to begin. “It’s nice being together with other people enjoying this.”
The parade, which lasted about an hour and traveled through the open space of Harlinsdale, was the creation of a couple of parents who wanted to still hold an event after the Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin announced in early October it would be cancelling the Franklin Christmas parade because of the impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
Erin Holland and Kate Butler led a grassroots effort to originally bring a smaller parade to downtown Franklin streets, but opted for Harlinsdale when it was determined that logistics to close off streets and control crowds of shoppers was too difficult. Holland said the change of venue, not to mention ideal weather, ultimately made for a near-perfect parade.
“It was better than I expected,” Holland said. “I had dreams the whole week prior and thought it was going to be a disaster, that people weren’t going to show up. While it was chaotic (getting prepared Saturday), it all came together.
“It was a group effort. Everybody came together as a community. I was the contact person, but everybody deserves the credit.”
Though Holland didn’t have an attendance number, she said Franklin Police estimated 1,500 cars were parked.
