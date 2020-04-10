While the city of Franklin has held a few meetings in a virtual format in response to public space limitations as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday’s work session and regular meeting will be the first time the Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet electronically.
Using Zoom, Facebook Live and other platforms and technology, aldermen and city staff will be addressing full agendas April 14 at 5 p.m. for the work session and at 7 for the meeting to follow. Mayor Ken Moore will be chairing the meeting from the board room at City Hall.
And even though the board room, which is often filled to capacity for Tuesday meetings, will be closed, citizens can still participate and let their voices be heard.
“There is opportunity for citizen participation,” At-large Alderman Brandy Blanton said. “It’ll just be different.
“Even in these unorthodox times where we’re all trying to figure out how to stay connected, city business has to go on. And we’ve made every effort to ensure that while it’s different, citizens are definitely able to participate, ask questions and be engaged.”
Citizens can view Tuesday’s board meeting and any others by watching on FranklinTV or through the city’s website, as well as the live stream through the city of Franklin’s Facebook and YouTube accounts. There will also be limited viewing on the monitors that are inside the lobby of City Hall.
To ask questions or make comments, citizens can call in to the meeting at 1-253-215-8782 and use the meeting ID 430 399 1941. They will be unmuted and given an opportunity to ask questions during the meeting at specific times. The public may also email questions to recorder@franklintn.gov, and can comment through Facebook Live.
For those with questions before Tuesday’s meeting, call 615-791-3217.
