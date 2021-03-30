Franklin Mayor Ken Moore has declared a local state of emergency in response to the March 27-28 flash flooding in Franklin.
The flooding impacted dozens of properties across the community including city streets, homes, parks and buildings.
“While we are confident that our community will come through this flooding event in good shape, there are private property owners and city facilities that have been impacted,” Moore said in a news release from the city. “This declaration will allow us to get resources to those impacted by the flood [and they help they] need as quickly as possible. This executive order also allows the city administrator and our staff team to waive permit fees for those impacted by the flooding.”
Those who have experienced damage to their home can contact the Building and Neighborhood Services department at (615)794-7012, and select option 6. They can also report online. Select Building and Neighborhood Services, then select BNS Dept-Storm Damage Assessment/Inspection.
It is important that homeowners do not start repairs until city staff has been able to assess the damage, according to the release. Cleanup work is fine, but not repairs. Even work that would not typically require a permit, like replacing kitchen cabinets or flooring, will require a floodplain development permit so that city staff can track the value of repair costs. After the city is contacted, someone from staff will assess the damage and help get the necessary floodplain and building permits as required.
Residents cleaning flood debris should separate different categories for pickup on their home’s regular trash day. Place items in the following categories: appliances, household furniture and vegetative debris. Electronics can be taken to the sanitation department at 417 Century Court at the BOPAE entrance.
Regular trash will be collected as usual; if you have more due to flooding the city will waive the buck-a-bag fee. If you cannot get the items out by trash day, call 615-794-1516 for a flood debris special pick up. Hazardous waste cannot be collected curbside, as the city does not collect hazardous waste. The next Williamson County collection is in the fall.
Click here for more information on flooding in Franklin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.