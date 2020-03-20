The City of Franklin has declared a State of Emergency effective March 20 at midnight, advising all in-person dining to stop, and asking returning spring breakers to isolate for seven days.
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down operations across the county and was the reasoning behind Gov. Bill Lee’s declaration of a state of emergency on March 12.
This was followed by a national state of emergency that was declared by President Donald Trump on March 13 and a closure of schools across the county.
In a news release the city called the decision to indefinitely close in-person dining service inside restaurants and bars in Franklin a "difficult but necessary decision."
Gyms and fitness centers in the city limits will also be closed, and salons and spas are urged to limit operations to comply with CDC guidelines, and church and other faith services are advised to be held virtually if possible.
According to the news release, these actions are based on emergency authority granted to local officials under Tennessee state law.
“While this suspends dine-in service, there are a variety of ways the Franklin community can support our businesses and employees. Buy a gift card for dining or salon services later in the year, or order take out. Franklin is working to set up designated pick-up parking spots for restaurants in Downtown Franklin to make it convenient for citizens to stay in their cars,” Mayor Moore said in the news release.
Moore also advised those returning from a vacation during spring break to self-isolate and use physical distancing for seven days, especially those who have been in large crowds or flying.
The city urges all citizens to help slow the spread of COVID-19, stating that the measure is to protect our most vulnerable citizens of all ages and not overwhelm hospitals.
“While this is a difficult and uncertain time, the only way to stop the spread and save lives is to take strong action now. Williamson County currently has the second highest number of cases in the State of Tennessee. The safety and health of our community are the City’s top priority and we appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding during this time,” Moore said.
For updates on information related to ongoing public health crisis visit www.franklintn.gov/covid-19 and www.williamsonready.org or Text Keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information directly to a cell phone.
