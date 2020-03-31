In an effort to assist Franklin residents and students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the city of Franklin is offering free public WiFi at designated locations. The network is identified as “COFPublicWiFi.”
“We are pleased to offer this free service during a time when so many of our residents are working or studying from home,” City Administrator Eric Stuckey said. “This high-speed internet service will enable students without internet access at home to receive their online instructions.”
The service is available at:
- Downtown Franklin — two-block area around the Square
- Harlinsdale Farm — within 100 yards of the main barn and by the dog park
- Eastern Flank Battlefield Park — within 100 yards of the Event Facility
Physical distancing should still be maintained while using this service in these designated areas.
