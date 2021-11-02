The city of Franklin is updating its Historic District Design Guidelines, which provides guidance for Franklin’s historic districts.
The goals of the document are to provide guidance for the preservation of historic resources and to ensure that proposed exterior alterations are compatible with the historic districts. The update is intended to create a more user-friendly, graphic-focused document for use by homeowners, property owners and design professionals within Franklin’s historic districts.
During May and June of this year, the public participated in a general survey that provided feedback on community preservation values. City staff utilized the feedback to create the first public draft of the updated Design Guidelines. The public is encouraged to review the draft and offer feedback by going here.
The initial survey results are posted there as well. Signs will also be posted within the historic districts with a QR code for people to scan to access the draft and survey results.
Planning staff is offering open-office hours to allow citizens to provide feedback and ask questions related to the draft. Open-office hours will be held on the following days in City Hall: Nov. 11, Nov. 18, Dec. 9 and Dec. 16 from 12-5 p.m., and also on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A virtual public meeting will be held on Jan. 19 from 6-7 p.m.; the access information will be posted on the city website by the beginning of January.
