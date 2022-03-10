After receiving feedback from a variety of sources over the past several months, the city of Franklin has released the final draft of update to the Historic District Design Guidelines.
The goals of the document are to provide guidance for the preservation of historic resources and to ensure that proposed exterior alterations are compatible with the historic districts. The update is intended to create a more user-friendly, graphic-focused document for use by homeowners, property owners and design professionals within Franklin’s historic districts.
The Department of Planning & Sustainability utilized citizen feedback from surveys, open office hours and public meetings, as well as feedback from the Historic Zoning Commission, to update the Guidelines. The final draft, available here, will be presented to the Design Review Committee of the Historic Zoning Commission on March 21. It will then be considered by the full Historic Zoning Commission on April 11.
Recommendations from the Historic Zoning Commission will be presented to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen, which will consider adoption of the document. The final draft of the Historic District Design Guidelines update is available on the city’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.