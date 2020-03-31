In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Franklin Mayor Ken Moore renewed the city’s stay-at-home order that was enacted last week, requiring residents to stay at home when possible and closing non-essential businesses.
The extension begins at 12:01 Wednesday, April 1.
Residents throughout Franklin are required to avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people for non-essential purposes. Until further notice, all businesses not performing essential services have been ordered closed for seven days.
Per state law, this executive order is in effect for up to seven days and is subject to renewal and/or modification. While Gov. Bill Lee issued a similar statewide order Monday, the city’s local executive order is more readily enforceable by local authorities and is consistent with the state’s directives.
Citizens will be allowed to engage in activities or perform tasks essential to their health and safety, or to the health and safety of their family or household members, including pets. They may obtain supplies, engage in outdoor activity with physical distancing and work to provide essential products or at an essential business.
See an updated detailed list of essential businesses and activities at http://www.franklintn.gov/stayathome, including the full renewal of the mayor’s executive order. This order is enforceable by city police, building officials and the Franklin Fire Marshall.
“We want people to think of the health of others at this time and maintain physical distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 and possibly save lives,” Moore said in a press release.
The city says it is appreciative of Gov. Lee’s safer at home order issued March 30 and the city of Franklin’s order is consistent with the state’s directives.
“We continue to urge our citizens to follow the CDC guidelines and abide by the city of Franklin’s stay-at-home order," Moore said. "We appreciate your patience as our community works through these unprecedented times together. We are focused on keeping the citizens of Franklin healthy and protected to the best of our ability.”
To stay informed using reliable information, visit www.franklintn.gov/covid-19 or http://www.williamsonready.org/Coronavirus, or text keyword WCCOVID to 888-777 to get text information. If citizens have questions or concerns, please email cityoffranklin@franklintn.gov.
