The City of Franklin released a note to residents Friday saying the Water Department recently violated a federal drinking water standard regarding a disinfection byproduct.
The violation happened in a small section of the city water line distribution system at Carr Avenue. The line extends from Columbia Avenue East, stopping in the middle of Carr Avenue serving this industrial area of the city.
Residents do not need to take action — the small area had issues because of poor circulation of water in this “dead end” water line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.