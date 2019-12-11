When Franklin Police volunteer Tim Wait showed up at Pumpkinfest in October, he expected another fun-filled Franklin event, like many others he had volunteered for over the past four years.
Volunteers for the Franklin Police Department help event attendees with directions, parking, lost and found, and many other needs.
But this year it was Wait who needed the help.
Not long after arriving at Franklin’s City Hall the morning of Oct. 26 for the standard safety briefing before the festival began, Wait began to feel lightheaded and dizzy. He sat down to see if that would help, but his situation was much more serious — Wait’s heart stopped beating that morning. Fortunately, he was in a room filled with Franklin Police officers, Franklin firefighters/paramedics and many other staff who jumped to action.
The Police Department called for the Fire Department to help, and Capt. Greg Wild witnessed Wait close his eyes and fall to the ground. Wild directed staff to get EMS supplies and the AED device. They saw Wait go into full arrest, so they immediately started CPR and attached the AED.
By that time firefighters from Rescue-1 arrived with their Advanced Life Support (ALS) equipment, and the team with Engine-1 arrived on the scene as well to assist. During the next 20-30 minutes, the fire team worked on Wait, who had lost his pulse several times.
The next thing Wait remembered was waking up in the back of an ambulance on the way to Vanderbilt Hospital.
Less than two months later, Wait was at Tuesday’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting along with the officers, firefighters and paramedics who had assisted that morning of Pumpkinfest.
“There are so many people to be thanked for the extremely quick action that took place on my behalf that morning and beyond,” Wait said. “In particular, a huge THANK YOU to the firefighters/paramedics that performed CPR and shocked me to bring me back. I know that Station 1 was responsible for this, but there were others from the other local stations there that morning and most likely assisted.”
“The Williamson County EMS personnel that transported me to the hospital and the Franklin Police officers that were there and also supported me while I was in the hospital and afterwards. My wife, Jodie, and I owe a huge thank you to Officer Ryan Schuhman as he went to our house immediately following my health event to pick her up and get her to the hospital as quickly as he could and he stayed with her for a while as tests were being run on me.”
“And a great big thank you to Chief (Deb) Faulkner for her support and recognition of those here this evening. I thank you from the bottom of my now, more hopefully healthy, heart! I am here to continue enjoying life because of our wonderful paramedics. I look forward to continuing my volunteer work!”
The following city personnel were recognized at Tuesday’s meeting for their heroic efforts in saving Tim Wait’s life.
- Glenn Johnson Assistant Chief, EMT
- Greg Wild Captain, EMT
- Eddie Proctor Engineer, AEMT
- Dan McDow Firefighter, AEMT
- Jeremiah Rogers Engineer, AEMT
- Joe Burwell Firefighter, Paramedic
- Doug Bowman Engineer, EMT
- Paul Seltz Engineer, AEMT
- Daniel White Firefighter, Paramedic
- Alan Fulwood Firefighter, CC-Paramedic
- Tom Chaffin Captain, AEMT
- Byron Dahlstrom Firefighter, Paramedic
- Jayce Pickle Firefighter, AEMT
- Ryan Naylor Fire Inspector, Paramedic
- Andrew Ivey Lieutenant, AEMT
- Curt Edelmann, Assistant Fire Marshall, EMR
