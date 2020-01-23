Applications are now being accepted for the 25th class of Leadership Franklin that begins late summer for 2020-21.
The application may be found at www.leadershipfranklin.com/application. Completed applications are due on or before noon on May 4. Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Paula Harris, executive director, at 615-491-6536 (leadershipfranklintn@gmail.com) or Debbie Henry, associate director, at 615-628-0264 (dhenry@tmagroup.org).
Leadership Franklin is a nonprofit community leadership organization dedicated to educating, informing and empowering leaders to improve the quality of life in Franklin and Williamson County. Participants are chosen each year based on commitment to the community, previous participation in community, civic or professional organizations, and demonstrated leadership in current or previous positions.
Participants meet once per month for 10 months for a series of classes aimed at presenting and analyzing a particularly important segment of the community. Classes focus on the areas of history, government, business, law enforcement, media, education, land resources, and quality of life.
Each year, class members also work in teams to contribute a project to the community. During their second year of commitment, class members are responsible for planning the program days for the next class.
Franklin puts out call for all kinds of artists
The city of Franklin is seeking exhibits for its Fire Hall Gallery inside City Hall at 109 Third Ave. S.
The call is open to all artists born in or residing in Tennessee. Various forms of visual media are acceptable including, but not limited to, painting, drawing, photography and graphics.
All artwork will be reviewed by the Franklin Public Arts Commission.
Interested artists should submit five high-quality images that accurately represent their work and an artist biography to:
Franklin Public Arts Commission
City of Franklin
PO Box 305
Franklin, TN 37065
Biography and images may also be e-mailed to moniquem@franklintn.gov.
Samples may be photographs or digital images. After reviewing the samples, the Public Arts Commission may request an interview with the artist.
Email CityofFranklin@FranklinTN.gov or call 615-550-6606 for more details.
Winners in Franklin Christmas parade announced
The winners have been announced and trophies presented to several groups that participated in the 2019 Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade Dec. 7.
The grand prize winner was Girl Scouts Troop 2548. Other winners were:
Holiday Spirit Award — Dr. Friday Tax and Financial Firm Inc.
Kids Choice — Winstead Elementary Boy Scout Troop
Large Band — Oneonta High School, Oneonta, Ala.
Small Band — Loretto High School, Loretto, Tenn.
Proceeds from sponsorship of the parade will be used to present scholarships to local high school seniors. Applications for the scholarships will be available from school guidance counselors after Feb. 15.
The 2020 parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5. Registration will open on April 1 on EVENTBRITE/Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2020. To learn about how to become a sponsor of the parade and support the Franklin Kiwanis Scholarship Program, contact Franklintnkiwanis@gmail.com.
