As part of its Great Performances Series, the Franklin Theatre is hosting Grammy-nominated Black Violin Saturday and Sunday, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson.)
The performances highlight the continuation of Jackson’s longstanding partnership to support the Franklin Theatre’s efforts to present diverse performing arts experiences for the enrichment of Williamson County, according to a press release. Black Violin performs Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 8 p.m.
Led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus (violin) and joined onstage by DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes, Black Violin uses their unique blend of classical and hip-hop music to overcome stereotypes while encouraging people of all ages, races and economic backgrounds to join together to break down cultural barriers.
Black Violin, alongside artists such as Yo-Yo Ma and Elton John, recently joined with Turnaround Arts to bring arts education to struggling schools in underserved communities. Turnaround Arts is a program of the John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts founded by President Obama’s Committee on the Arts and the Humanities in 2012. In addition, Black Violin has composed for a major FOX Television original Pitch, and has been featured by ESPN as the official artist of the 2017 US Open (tennis) and 2016 and 2017 Heisman Trophy Award ceremonies.
They have been featured on "The Tonight Show," "Ellen," "The Wendy William’s Show," "NPR" and more. The group has collaborated creatively with artists such as Kanye West, Aerosmith, Tom Petty, Wu-Tang Clan, Wyclef Jean and Alicia Keys.
Black Violin’s latest studio album, "Take the Stairs," was released Nov. 1, 2019, and includes singles “Showoff”, “One Step” and “Impossible is Possible.” The record debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Chart, No. 1 on the Billboard Classical Crossover Chart, No. 7 on Billboard’s Top New Artists Chart, and No. 9 on the Billboard Hip Hop and R&B Chart. Their last album, "Stereotypes," hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Classical Crossover chart and No. 4 on Billboard’s R&B Chart.
Black Violin also inspires youth through their nonprofit organization The Black Violin Foundation. The organization is dedicated to empowering youth by working with them in their communities to provide access to quality music programs that encourage creativity.
The foundation was featured on "CBS This Morning" in early 2021. Each year the foundation’s inaugural program provides scholarships and grants to youth who would like to continue their musical education through a program of their liking that fosters musical creativity and innovation.
For ticket information, visit www.franklintheatre.com or call 615-538-2076.
