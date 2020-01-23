A co-owner of the company that has contracted with the U.S. Postal Service to operate the post office at Franklin’s Five Points said there have been a number of groups showing an interest in taking over the operation when he retires in the next few weeks.
Tom Otte, who owns American Mail and Insert (AMi) marketing company in Brentwood with Barb Izzo, had let USPS officials know in late October that he would be stepping down from his role with the Five Points post office at the end of February. As word has gotten out about the impending transition, five or six groups have asked about the logistics of replacing him.
Otte has referred interested parties to an employee in the downtown Nashville post office. The Franklin Home Page sent an email to the employee Wednesday for information on the status of the Five Points post office, but had not received a response as of Thursday night.
“It really has nothing to do with me because I have no say in what they’re (USPS) going to do, but everybody that comes in wants to keep it open,” said Otte, who has had a contract with USPS to operate the small, historic post office since 2014. “I have a full crew who knows exactly what they’re doing, if somebody wants to take it over.”
Otte has been subleasing space in the building at Five Points from FirstBank, which worked out a 20-year lease agreement in February 2013 with the city of Franklin, owner of the building since 2007. The structure itself dates to 1925, and it doubled in size in 1965, according to a Home Page Media article from 2013.
FirstBank, coincidently, has just this week announced its merger with Franklin Synergy Bank, which has its headquarters just south of Five Points.
The Five Points building has become something of an icon in Franklin, and it caters to a large population of downtown residents and businesses. Otte, who will continue working in the AMi location in Cool Springs, said the post office does over $1 million in business each year.
The space includes between 1,500 and 1,600 mailboxes, according to Otte, with over 1,000 of them held by long-term customers.
“There’s a lot of activity in those boxes, and people depend on them,” he said.
Lynne McAlister, president of the Franklin Downtown Neighborhood Association, rents one of the boxes as treasurer of the group Unite Williamson. She said the foot traffic at Five Points is tremendous as many residents and business owners downtown prefer using it over having to drive to the main post office on Oak Meadow Drive off Murfreesboro Road.
“Having a post office downtown is as important as having a courthouse,” McAlister said. “It’s one of the centers of the town. I think we really need that as a hub in the city. Just to have that in downtown is so important. It’s a vital part of any city.
“I think it’s really imperative to keep it if there is any way it can be arranged.”
Otte is hopeful something can be worked out with another individual or company to take over the postal duties at Five Points, for the sake of the community and for his six employees currently working there. But the clock’s ticking.
“There is a time crunch because it’s about five weeks (until his retirement),” he said. “That’s an issue.”
