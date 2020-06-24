Below are two recent coaching changes in Williamson County.
Independence bids farewell to Grindstaff as head of wrestling program
After a 13-season run with the program, Independence wrestling coach Jared Grindstaff will be leaving the role, per Southern Middle Tennessee Sports' Maurice Patton.
Patton reported Monday he'll be taking over as the assistant principal at Mill Creek Middle School.
“Five years ago, I pulled the trigger on going back to school to get my endorsement to go into administration,” Grindstaff told Patton. “I’ve been waiting for the right position to advance my career. I needed to take advantage of this opportunity that was presented to me.”
No replacement has yet been announced to fill the role.
Centennial brings back alum Williams to helm girls soccer team
In May, Centennial High School announced that alum Marylynn Williams would be taking over its girls soccer program.
A UT Martin grad, she takes over a program that went 7-6-2 overall and 1-4 in the district in 2019.
They'll return to the pitch this fall.
