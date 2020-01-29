After missing the last three months due to a foot injury, center Ellie Colson finally made her first appearance of the season for the Summit Lady Spartans on Tuesday night.
She wasted little time making her presence known, leading the Lady Spartans to a 46-32 home victory over the Centennial Lady Cougars with a team-high 13 points. Guard Nicole Rizane added 10 points in the winning effort.
Colson underwent surgery last October to repair a stress fracture on the top of her foot, which has kept her on the sidelines for most of the season.
But with the Lady Spartans gearing up for the final month of the regular season and a tough slate against teams they’re chasing in the district standings, Colson’s return could not have come at a better time.
“Ellie makes us a lot better, naturally, and she’s a great leader and a great teammate,” said Summit head coach John Wild.
“She adds that dimension to our game where we can throw the ball inside a little more than we have, and that’s going to free up some things for our guards. That’s going to be a great thing to have down the stretch.”
Colson helped the Lady Spartans get off to a running start against a struggling Centennial squad, scoring six points in the first quarter to help Summit jump out to an early 12-4 lead after eight minutes of play.
Centennial tried to slow her down, but Colson’s physical play down in the paint drew a number of fouls that sent her to the charity stripe, where she converted five of her 10 free throws to help build on Summit’s lead.
At one point in the fourth quarter, the Lady Spartans led by 24 points--their largest lead of the contest.
The road gets much tougher now for the Lady Spartans (10-8, 5-5 District 11-AAA) as they travel to Brentwood on Friday night to take on the Lady Bruins, who are undefeated in district play.
Centennial (2-16, 0-10) is still on the hunt for their first district win, and the loss extends the Cougars’ losing streak to seven games. The Cougars will try to turn things around on Friday night at home against Independence.
