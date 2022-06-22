A Columbia man is facing federal charges following an April pursuit and arrest by the Franklin Police Department, which caught images of one officer being run over on video.
As previously reported, 26-year-old Roy Gene Nicholson, III, was arrested by FPD following an April traffic stop on Interstate 65, which saw the car that police said was driven by Nicholson flee the scene following a physical altercation, resulting in one officer's legs being run over by the car.
Police said that Nicholson was initially detained after police saw a loaded firearm and smelled the odor of cannabis, eventually locating approximately 200 grams of cannabis and $3,600 in cash.
The incident was recorded on an FPD dash camera and released to the public.
That officer was treated and released from the hospital. Nicholson, who was arrested shortly after the incident, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault against a first responder and felony evading and was released from custody on a $40,000 bond set by the Magistrate.
Now Nicholson has been indicted on federal charges of possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
He is now in federal custody, and if convicted, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and up to $250,000 in legal fines.
