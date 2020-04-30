The Franklin Police Department arrested a Columbia man charged in a series of sex crimes against children.
Timothy Minear, 57, was arrested Monday at the Franklin Walmart where he worked. A warrant for his arrest was issued in Washington state for the crimes, some of which were alleged to have happened during his time as a kindergarten teacher more than a decade ago.
According to reporting by The Lewiston Tribune, a newspaper in Lewiston, Idaho, which borders Washington state, Minear is accused of felony child sex crimes in Asotin County, Wash., between 1999 and 2005 when he worked as a kindergarten teacher at Beacon Christian School in Lewiston, Idaho.
Those charges include 20 sex crimes against a boy under the age of 12, including first-degree rape of a child and first-degree child molestation. The child was between the ages of 6 and 11 during the five-year time period of abuse.
According to FPD Public Information Officer Lt. Charles Warner, Minear was only charged as a fugitive from justice by FPD when he was transported to the Williamson County Jail. He is currently held on a $500,000 bond while he awaits transfer to Asotin County, Wash., to face the sex crime charges.
Asotin County Detective Jackie Nichols said in a phone call with the Home Page that the alleged series of crimes recently came to light, and according to the filed court documents, Minear admitted to the abuse when interviewed by a Maury County Sheriff's Office detective and a Franklin Police Department detective.
Minear waived his rights and gave Tennessee law enforcement a written statement where he admitted to molesting boys in 1984, including the abuse of children that were his students.
“Timothy said he hoped he would not get caught, because he knew what he was doing was wrong but the ‘desire’ kept him going,” the supplemental narrative filed with the Asotin County Superior Court reads.
The Lewiston Tribune also reached out Beacon Christian School, located in Lewiston, Idaho, for comment and were issued a statement by Upper Columbia Conference of Seventh-day Adventists Director of Communications Dustin Jones.
“The safety of our students in our schools is our highest priority,” Jones said in an email to the Tribune. “We are fully cooperating with Asotin County law enforcement and their investigation.”
The court documents detail written allegations from victims as well as allegations that Minear had raped one of the victims while in Tennessee as well as possessing/viewing child pornography, although at this time Minear has not been charged with any child sex crimes stemming from his time in Tennessee.
It's unclear how long Minear has lived in Tennessee or what other forms of employment he's had while living in the state.
