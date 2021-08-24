The Franklin Police Department arrested a Columbia man after they said he nearly struck a pedestrian while driving intoxicated.
According to an FPD news release, 48-year-old Vasiliy Birak was arrested on Saturday evening after officers responded to a hit and run crash on West Main Street.
Officers said that Birak's truck nearly hit a pedestrian and destroyed a telephone pole, but no injuries were reported.
Birak was charged with his second offense of driving under the influence, reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and violation of the implied consent law.
He was booked in the Williamson County Jail on a $15,500 bond and does not yet have a court date scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.