The Franklin Police Department arrested a Columbia man early Friday after a driving under the influence crash on Lewisburg Pike.
According to an FPD news release, officers responded to the 300 block of Lewisburg Pike just after 2 a.m. on Friday for a call of a single-vehicle crash.
Upon arrival officers found the wrecked vehicle which had been abandoned by the driver, identified as Barrett, who they said was running away from the scene.
Officers determined that Barrett was impaired and arrested him, charging him with one count of DUI, evading arrest, leaving the scene of a crash, failure to report a crash and violation of the implied consent law.
Barrett was booked and released from the Williamson County Jail on a $5,500 bond set by the Magistrate and has a court date of November 11.
