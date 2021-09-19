As the city of Franklin reviews its Urban Growth Boundary as part of a larger coordinated effort to update the Williamson County Growth Plan, the city’s Planning and Sustainability department is holding a series of community meetings this week.
Meetings will be held Tuesday and Wednesday to review the working draft of the UGB and gather citizen feedback. While the formal process is not expected to be initiated until next year, the city of Franklin is seeking community input early in the process to build a consensus going forward.
“The city of Franklin has performed technical studies over the summer to propose a draft growth boundary that is fiscally sustainable, where properties and envisioned land uses within the proposed boundary can be effectively served with city infrastructure, services and facilities within the 20-year planning horizon,” said Emily Wright, director of Planning and Sustainability. “We look forward to presenting and discussing the draft boundary with the public, refining the proposal through an open and engaging outreach process,”
Citizens may attend virtually or in-person in the City Hall board room at 109 Third Ave. S. All meetings will be broadcast live on Franklin TV, the city’s Facebook page, and YouTube account.
Southwest Basins 1-4: Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Mayes Creek Area: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
Goose Creek Area: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.
All Other Areas: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
To attend virtually, visit the project webpage and register for the meeting(s) you would like to attend.
The staff is also hosting open office hours Friday, Sept. 24, and Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the Franklin City Hall training room from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Commented