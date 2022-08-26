Family and friends of Franklin Police Lt. Scott Legieza are raising money to help the officer after he suffered a "significant heart attack" while on his honeymoon.
According to a GoFundMe page, Legieza and his wife were on a cruise when he suffered the medical episode and was hospitalized on the Caribbean island of Saint Maarten.
On Thursday, the GoFundMe was updated with information that Legieza would soon be transported to a hospital in Miami, Florida, and as of Thursday night, more than $33,000 had been raised to help the couple with medical expenses.
Legieza is the father of fallen Brentwood Police Department Officer Destin Legieza who was killed in a dui crash in 2020.
According to the GoFundMe, the honeymoon was delayed in part due to Destin Legieza's passing as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
More information about how to support the Legieza family can be found here.
