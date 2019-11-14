The Franklin Fire Department will celebrate the arrival of several new fire trucks with a dedication ceremony and open house Saturday from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Franklin Fire Station 2.
The event will include a ceremonial “wet-down” of the new apparatus, which will start at 10 a.m. During the wet-down, officials will throw buckets of water on the trucks, and children will be given towels to help dry them off, shine them up and place them into service.
There will be station tours, apparatus demonstrations and refreshments. The ceremony will also feature giveaways for children and adults, including free carbon monoxide alarms for qualifying households. Franklin Fire Department commemorative bicentennial T-shirts will be available to purchase.
For those who want to support the Franklin Firefighters' Toy & Clothing Drive, gift request tags will be available.
Franklin Fire Station 2 is located at 907 Murfreesboro Road. Additional parking will be available at Full Service Insurance at 903 Murfreesboro Road.
New apparatus that will be displayed are Tower 1 and Tower 2 2019 Sutphen SPH 100-foot platform ladder trucks, and 2019 SVI hazmat, heavy rescue and technical rescue trucks.
