While threatening weather led to the cancellation of Saturday’s Dickens of a Christmas, Sunday’s extended schedule may have more than up for any disappointment over missing a day.
Clear skies and seasonal temperatures greeted festivalgoers Sunday, which came with two additional hours from its original schedule. The streets of downtown Franklin were packed with vendors, musicians, food trucks, children at play, and folks dressed in Victorian-era costumes.
Many attendees chose to dress in period garb to get in the spirit of the season and to be caught up in the atmosphere of old London. The streets were also lined with the recurring appearances of characters each year from the stories of Charles Dickens, including Ebenezer Scrooge, Fagin, Mr. and Mrs. Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and the Ghost of Christmas Present, Past, and Future.
“It’s just fun,” said Franklin’s Alan Corry, who has portrayed Bob Cratchit at the Dickens festival for seven years. “We enjoy, obviously, the people that are part of it. we enjoy their company and the planning and getting ready for it every year.
“And we enjoy visiting with people, being in character.”
Added his wife, Carla Corry, who plays Mrs. Cratchit, “It’s kind of our way to give back to the community.”
