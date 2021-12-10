The threat of rain and storms that could linger into Saturday morning has led festival officials to delay the start of the 36th annual Dickens of a Christmas to noon Saturday with an opening ceremony.
According to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, strong to severe storms are likely Friday night, especially after midnight, and again Saturday morning in Williamson County. A cold front should move through by midday Saturday, dropping the temperature to around 48 degrees by 5 p.m.
Sunday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high temperature of 51 degrees.
Hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County, the Victorian and Dickens-inspired celebration will run from 12-6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The Franklin Transit Authority shuttles will now run from 12-6:45 pm. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5:15 p.m.Sunday.
Guests will enjoy festive food and drink, children’s activities, live music, carolers, and various arts and crafts. There will be photo opportunities like Snow at the Courthouse along with photos with Santa and the characters from the stories of Charles Dickens such as, Ebeneezer Scrooge, Fagin, Bob Cratchit, the Ghosts of Christmas Present, Past and Future.
Special features include the Victorian Village, KidZone presented by Grace Chapel, the Main Stage presented by the Church at West Franklin, an Acoustic Stage presented by Lipscomb University, a Whiskey lounge presented by Leiper’s Fork Distillery, the Beer Garden presented by Bavarian Bierhaus, a town sign-along, and much more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.