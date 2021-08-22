The protagonist of John Neely Davis’ most recent Western novel won’t conjure up images of John Wayne, Jack Palance or Gary Cooper.
In fact, Frank Rule, the lead character in Rule of the High Plains, can be viewed as a sort of antihero.
“My guy is short, wears glasses and is balding, and maybe the thing about him that really makes him interesting is he has mental problems,” said Davis, a Franklin resident and author of three previously published novels as well as a number of short stories and contributions to numerous anthologies. “He’s not a John Wayne or a Gary Cooper, but he’s very good at what he does.”
Forced to live alone in the isolation of the Texas Panhandle after a disaster results in the death of his family, Rule falls into periods of hallucination — he is visited by the spirit of his dead wife at night and the devil during the day. Despite these struggles, he develops a reputation for solving mysteries and avenging wrongs.
Rule of the High Plains follows another Western from Davis and two earlier novels that are set in Appalachia. Davis’ first novel, The Sixth William, was self-published; after that came Bear Shadow, which was published by the Williamson County Public Library after Davis had won its Janice Keck Literary Award for fiction. The Chapman Legacy was published in 2018 and was awarded Peacemaker Finalist for Best First Western Novel of 2018 by Western Fictioneers.
Having worked on federal land acquisition projects in places such as Virginia and West Virginia as well as New Mexico and Amarillo, Texas, Davis knows firsthand the landscape of his settings. As for his characters … well, he is sometimes as surprised by their developments as the reader can be.
“Some people sit down and outline a book,” Davis explained, sipping on a decaf at Coffee House in downtown Franklin. “I can’t do that because I don’t know where it’s going. I may have some idea of my characters, but until I start writing the book I don’t know what these characters are going to say and I don’t know where they’re going to go.
“So I have to start with something kind of bland, and then the story builds in my head. I probably spend an abnormal amount of time thinking about my characters and the plot. For every one minute of writing, there are probably five minutes of thinking. Most of the time I know where it’s going to end, but I don’t know what the journey is going to be like to get there.”
Davis, who lists Cormac McCarthy, Larry McMurtry and Rick Bragg among his favorite writers, said he feels triumphant when he finally reaches the end of a book. Heck, he at times celebrates reaching the end of a sentence.
“It’s not work, It’s fun,” he said of his writing process. “There’s a lot of frustration involved. But there’s also a lot of pleasure involved when finally, finally you get that sentence the way you want it.”
Davis will have a book signing Saturday at 10 a.m. at Berry Farms Pavilion, where he’ll read from and sign copies of Rule of the High Plains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.