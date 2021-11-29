Nearly 100 entries, including 10 marching bands, will be part of the Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. through the streets of downtown Franklin.
And even before the parade gets underway, there will be additional entertainment and other activities. Beginning at 1 p.m., students from various schools in the Williamson County Schools district will showcase their talents with performances around the square and along the sidewalks.
The Kiwanis Club of Historic Downtown Franklin has partnered with the WCS Fine Arts department to showcase the talents of Williamson County students. There will be art displayed on the sidewalks, and some sidewalk art created. In addition, there will be marching bands representing Franklin, Fairview, Brentwood, Centennial, Ravenwood, Page and Independence high schools. Middle school bands from Legacy, Hillsboro and Heritage will join forces with the Independence High School band.
Banner carriers will be cheerleaders from Franklin High School and Legacy Middle School.
A flyover from Ft. Campbell will signal the start of the parade.
The Franklin Firefighters will be collecting toys for their annual toy drive. Parade goers are asked to bring new and unwrapped toys to the parade and give them to a firefighter as they accompany Santa at the end of the parade.
New this year, the parade will begin at the intersection of Highway 96 and Fifth Avenue, continue on Bridge Street to Third Avenue and around the square to Main Street. It will proceed up Main Street and end at 11th Avenue.
Due to construction, parade goers will not be allowed to watch the parade along Highway 96 as they have done in the past.
Registration to participate in the parade is open through today on EVENTBRITE/Franklin Kiwanis Christmas Parade 2021.
