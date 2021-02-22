Updated (2:45 p.m. Feb. 22, 2021): The Franklin Fire Department has rescheduled the unveiling of a new road for the department's first paid, career African American firefighter, John Fitzgerald, to this Friday, Feb. 26, at 1 p.m.
The event was postponed due to inclement weather and will continue to be closed to the public, but will be live-streamed on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page.
Original Story Feb. 8, 2021:
The City of Franklin will name a new road after the Franklin Fire Department's first paid, career African American firefighter, John Fitzgerald, who retired as FFD's Assistant Chief in 2006.
According to an FFD news release, the street sign unveiling ceremony for “John Fitzgerald Drive” will take place on Thursday at 11:15 a.m., but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, FFD invites the public to view the event live on the City of Franklin’s Facebook page.
The new road leads to FFD's new Station 7 in Berry Farms on the grounds of Williamson County Ag Expo Park, and the actual address of the fire station is 1972 John Fitzgerald Drive, which commemorates the year Fitzgerald started with the department.
Fitzgerald was born in 1950 and is a Franklin native who attended Natchez High School before graduating from Franklin High School in 1968 after schools were integrated.
Fitzgerald served in nearly every position over his 34-year career, including Interim Fire Chief, retiring in 2006 as Assistant Chief and B-Shift Commander.
On Friday, Feb. 26, FFD will hold a virtual grand opening ceremony for the new station.
