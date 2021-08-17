Brian Wolz thought he might have had a spider bite on his arm.
But when the sore spots began to spread, he went to see a doctor and was diagnosed with a staph infection. Several months later, the ultimate truth of his condition smacked him with a devastating blow: Wolz, who for more than 10 years has been selling The Contributor street newspaper at various locations throughout Franklin, was told he has melanoma and would need surgery and treatment right away.
“I had surgery about seven weeks ago and I go back to see the surgeon this Thursday,” Wolz said Monday. “I have to work no matter what. I’m so far behind it ain’t funny.”
To those who know Wolz — whether it’s loyal customers who buy a paper from him at, say, the corner of Third Avenue and South Margin in downtown Franklin, or who just recognize him by his friendly wave and the smile behind his substantial white beard — it’s evident the 61-year-old man takes pride in his work.
“Brian has been ‘Mr. Consistency’ in Franklin ever since he got there more than 10 years ago,” said Tom Wills, director of vendor operations for The Contributor. “He has found his niche, and has befriended quite a few people there.”
Donna O’Neil Willoughby is one of those who call Wolz a friend. Former co-owner of Handy Hardware in Franklin with her husband, Andy Willoughby, she has organized a GoFundMe campaign to help Wolz with his medical expenses.
He needs more surgery and doctors have prescribed expensive topical treatments.
“He’s a hard worker and a very proud man,” Willoughby said in the GoFundMe account. “And if you ask him he will tell you that God had blessed him many times over — a good wife, a roof over his head, friends, and a variety of experiences.
“He put his heart and soul into being the best he could be.”
Wills pointed out that Wolz once set a world record among street newspapers across the globe for most sales in a month, selling some 3,000 papers in a month’s time.
Now, even through surgery, treatment and the pain of skin cancer he has had to endure the past several weeks, Wolz has wanted to work.
“I’ve been going stir-crazy,” he said, adding that he returned to his spot to sell his street paper nearly two weeks ago. Wolz has adjusted his schedule and is working earlier in the mornings to stay out of the sun as much as possible.
In addition to his appreciation for the monetary donations through GoFundMe and the loyal customers who buy his paper, Wolz said he is thankful for the prayers he has received.
“Prayer does work,” he said. “I don’t care what anybody says.”
Click here to access the GoFundMe account.
