It’s time for another update on projects and other initiatives the city of Franklin has been working on this year, and some of those answers will come Monday at the November edition of FrankTalks.
Titled “City Hall on Wheels,” Monday’s session will feature city of Franklin Administrator Eric Stuckey discussing the highlights of what has occurred in the city during 2021. He and other city staff will also look at what lies ahead as the year closes out, and perhaps give a prediction or two for 2022.
In addition, the four new members of the Franklin Board of Mayor and Aldermen will be in attendance: Alderman-at-Large Gabrielle Hanson, Patrick Baggett from Ward 4, Jason Potts from Ward 3 and Matt Brown from Ward 2.
FrankTalks, a production of Franklin Tomorrow, will be held at the Williamson campus of Columbia State Community College at 1228 Liberty Pike in Franklin. It will begin at 9 a.m. with coffee and networking, with the program going from 9:30-10:45.
FrankTalks is made possible each month by the support of Renasant Bank and Franklin Tomorrow’s sustaining partner, Williamson Medical Center.
