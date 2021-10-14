After a year’s hiatus, the Music Country Grand Prix, a premier Olympic-style equestrian jumping competition, returns Saturday, Oct. 23, at Brownland Farm in Franklin.
“In addition to providing an exciting competition for the spectators, the Music Country Grand Prix also provides crucial funding to Saddle Up!, which gives children with disabilities the opportunity to grow and succeed through equine-based programs,” said Lise Bohannon, co-chair with Trina Hayes of the Music Country Grand Prix.
“We’re eager to put on this event again and celebrate with the people who play a major part in making Saddle Up! and the Music Country Grand Prix truly special.”
Since 1990, the Music Country Grand Prix has raised over $2 million in support of Saddle Up! Each year, spectators and patrons are invited to witness nationally ranked show jumpers and Olympic hopefuls from across the country compete for the $50,000 purse.
The sponsorship base for the Grand Prix has grown over the years to include many regional and national businesses. Tractor Supply Company, a sponsor for 14-plus years, is the “Grand Champion” sponsor again this year.
Event Timeline:
12:30 p.m., Gates open | People Prix opens
1 p.m., Lunch served tableside (Patrons Tent)
1:30 p.m., Opening Ceremony, featuring Saddle Up! riders and flag presentation
2 p.m., Music Country Grand Prix begins
Tickets can be purchased by visiting here. General admission is $15; children 10 and under enter free.
The Music Country Grand Prix benefits Saddle Up!, the only PATH International Premier Accredited Center in Middle Tennessee, changing the lives of children with disabilities through the power of equine-based programs.
“Through Saddle Up!, children with disabilities are given so much more than just an adaptive pony ride,” Hayes said. “They are given the opportunity to make gains in their mental and physical strength, confidence, focus and self-worth."
