Check out our gallery from the 2021 Franklin Veterans Day Parade.
featured
PHOTOS: 2021 Franklin Veterans Day Parade
- By Matt Masters
-
- Updated
Trending Stories
Articles
- Dolan's Venue in Arrington listed for sale, but the owner's not selling
- Protesters to demand investigation into death of GCA student Grant Solomon
- Spring Hill approves easement for Texas Roadhouse project
- Franklin Theatre announces lineup for the holidays, including live performances and movies
- Sen. Blackburn talks infrastructure, Biden admin after meeting with Williamson County Mayor
- Spring Hill moves to loosen development restrictions on agricultural land
- FOOTBALL RECAP: Brentwood, BGA, Nolensville, Father Ryan advance; Indy, FRA, GCA, Fairview fall
- Williamson County Sheriff’s Office pinpoints origin of social media threat against Centennial High
- V and V Vietnamese Cuisine opens in Brentwood
- Missouri man charged after Brentwood police said he struck patrol vehicles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.