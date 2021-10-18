Downtown Franklin restaurants Puckett’s Gro. & Restaurant and Americana Taphouse are selling raffle tickets for a chance to win the 2021 Twice Daily Playhouse benefiting Williamson County CASA.
Williamson County CASA is a nonprofit organization that provides trained volunteers to advocate in court for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the community.
Through October, diners can purchase a raffle ticket for $10 from either restaurant to be entered into the drawing for a chance to win the playhouse. Tickets are normally sold for $20, but A. Marshall Hospitality, the parent company of Puckett’s and Americana Taphouse, will cover the remaining $10 of each ticket purchased.
Valued at nearly $4,500, the 84-square-foot playhouse is currently being constructed by Cory Watson and Shane Orr, owners of Tennessee Welds.
“Abused and neglected children in our community count on CASA to always be there for them,” said Emily Layton, executive director with Williamson County CASA. “This partnership with A. Marshall Hospitality is instrumental in helping us raise necessary funds to continue serving every single child in our community who needs a caring adult to walk alongside them in one of the most frightening times of their life.”
All proceeds from raffle ticket sales will benefit CASA, and the winner will be drawn at 6 p.m. at Scout’s Pub on Oct. 28. Scout’s Pub is also donating 10 percent of dinner sales that night to Williamson County CASA.
Puckett’s and Americana Taphouse make it easy to purchase a CASA Playhouse raffle ticket simply by adding it to your bill. The playhouse raffle is one of two major fundraisers that CASA has all year, and community support truly makes a positive impact on abused and neglected children in Williamson County.
