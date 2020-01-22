Reboot First Responders, a branch of Reboot Recovery, is offering a series of courses aimed at helping a variety of first responders dealing with traumas.
According to their website, the faith-based stress and trauma healing course is designed to address the spiritual and moral toll that critical incidents take on those within the law enforcement, fire, EMS, emergency communications, hospital emergency department and corrections communities.
Scott McPherson is a group leader who has extensive experience with understanding and dealing with trauma, having served as an officer in combat in the Army before leading combat trauma groups and serving as the Board Chair for Reboot’s national organization for around five years. McPherson is also a Lieutenant with the Nolensville Volunteer Fire Department, and also holds a master’s degree in Crisis Response and Trauma from Liberty University.
“Anyone who is one of these professions is likely to face trauma, so the question becomes what do you do with it, where do you go? If the choice is between handling it all yourself and trying to just pack it inside where it will eventually leak out in some aspect of life, or getting into a community and being able to process things together — we believe that community is a place to go unpack what you’ve experienced and be able to experience the journey together with the goal being growth,” McPherson said.
The 12-week program will hold courses on Monday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Cross Point Church in Franklin.
“We start off talking about the gateways of trauma, how trauma enters into our life, the different avenues that it can come in, and we talk a lot about the choice to find purpose in the pain and that post-traumatic stress can be an agent for growth if we choose to see it that way,” McPherson said in a phone call. “This is a focus on having people be restored to vitality rather than just coping with it.”
McPherson said that the program faces trauma head-on, exploring everything from anger, to depression, guilt, and forgiveness, all valid emotions and stages of dealing with traumatic experiences.
“We look at the natural anger that kind of comes with the territory,” McPherson said. “We talk about grief and processing grief and we talk about depression and the reality that some people do lose hope and choose to look at suicide as an option, so we just talk about the realities associated with that and how to recognize some of the danger signs within ourselves and others.”
According to a report by The Family Institute at Northwestern University, research done by the Ruderman Family Foundation showed that in 2017 more firefighters and police officers die by suicide than in the line of duty, detailing that 103 firefighters and 140 police officers died by suicide, while 93 firefighters and 129 police officers died in the line of duty. These numbers may only tell a fraction of the story as the U.S Fire Administration estimates that only around 40% of firefighter suicides are ever report.
McPherson said that they also delve into the concept of identity in the course.
“We talk about our identity and who we are as people, and that our identity extends beyond what we do and the uniform we wear,” McPherson said.
McPherson said that while there is a greater communal awareness of trauma and stresses, a lot of misunderstanding still exists in the realities of trauma and how to process trauma in a productive and positive way.
The program is a faith-based course, but McPherson said that one of the unique approaches to the course is that it speaks openly about the spiritual element of experiencing and dealing with trauma.
“One of the things that we talk about it quite a bit is that there is a spiritual dimension that often times isn’t appreciated. We refer to it as ‘soul wounds,’ in the professional terminology it’s called ‘moral injury,’ but it’s a very real component of post-traumatic stress as well, where the soul, we believe, can be wounded and that needs to be addressed as part of the healing process. That’s on both the combat veteran as the first responder end of the equation,” McPherson said. “We do refer to scriptures but we’re not going at it from any denominational perspective, and we welcome people from all different backgrounds whet they’re coming from a background of faith or no experience with the church or anything in between. Any faith background is welcome.”
McPherson said that the course also aims to help everyone impacted by trauma, from the person experiencing it to their spouses who are encouraged to participate in open and productive conversations.
“We emphasize that the reactions that we experience that are known as post-traumatic stress are very real as well as very normal responses,” McPherson said. “There is a reality here that needs to be appreciated, both from those that are experiencing it, as well as loved who are loved ones of those who are or outsiders who are coming at this for the first time.” “It is a very real phenomenon and it’s also a very normal phenomenon. What we hope though is that people don’t stay stuck in the midst of it, that they do decide to take some kind of action, whether it’s seeking out a group like Reboot, whether it’s seeking out professional help — that there is help and there is hope and there are ways to move forward in the processing of what one is experiencing.”
McPherson said that with the first meeting after Monday night’s organizational meeting taking place on Jan. 27, the doors will be open to new participants, but added that a goal of the course is to help foster community within the group, and so the group will close to new members after the second meeting.
McPherson added that they hope to continue to hold similar courses in the future to help those in need start or continue their journey through the healing process.
They also serve a communal meal for the participants before each meeting, and anyone who may want to support Reboot First Responders in their mission to facilitate healing without participating are welcome to help provide meals for the group.
Anyone with more questions, or wishing to support the non-profit in feeding the group should contact McPherson directly by email at Scott@Rebootrecovery.com.
Cross Point Church is located at 1213 Country Road in Franklin.
For those interested in the courses who live outside of Williamson County, Reboot Recovery operates around 250 programs nationwide including in Nashville. Find out more about the Nashville locations and more here.
More information about Reboot Recovery and Reboot First Responders Williamson County can be found at RebootRecovery.com.
To enroll in the program visit rebootrecovery.com/responders#join.
