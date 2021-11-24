Whether it’s the full meal on Thanksgiving Day or leftovers to follow, this is the weekend that kicks off the eating season. It’s also the start of the shopping season, what with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday taking place. But there’s more to the weekend than feasting and shopping, and here are just a few options.
Turkey Trot
Where: Meridian Cool Springs development at PICA building, 3000 Meridian Blvd.
When: Thursday, 6:15 a.m., day-of-race registration begins
Before the feeding, the football and the family gatherings begin, get the day off to a healthy start with this annual tradition benefiting GraceWorks Ministries. There is still time to register, and early birds can get to the race site for registration first thing Thanksgiving morning. The action gets underway at 7 a.m. for the 10K run, 8 for the 5K run/walk and 9 for the 1K Turkey Chase. There is also a virtual option. Click here for more information and to register online.
FrankTown Open Hearts Festival of Lights
Where: Williamson County Ag Expo Center
When: Thanksgiving Day through Dec. 26
When darkness falls on Thanksgiving Day and you’re eager to get out of the house, get the family prepped for Christmas by heading out to the Ag Expo Center for Festival of Lights. The only drive-through holiday lights spectacular in Williamson County, this year’s FrankTown Festival of Lights will feature over 200 displays that are synchronized to Christmas classics that guests can listen to on the radio as they enjoy the mile-long route. Tickets are $25 for a passenger vehicle (car, SUV, truck); $45 for a 12-15 passenger vehicle; and $100 for a commercial or charter vehicle (van, bus, limo). Tickets may be purchased at www.franktownlights.com.
Holiday movies
Where: Franklin Theatre
When: Varies
Beginning with Friday’s 10 a.m. showing of Elf and continuing until Dec. 30 with screenings of New Year’s Eve at 2:30 p.m. and When Harry Met Sally at 7 p.m., the Franklin Theatre is the place to be for holiday movies. In addition to Elf, starring Will Ferrell as Buddy, Friday’s offerings include How the Grinch Stole Christmas with Jim Carrey at 2:30 and A Christmas Story at 7. Grinch returns Saturday morning at 10, followed that day by Elf at 2:30 and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation at 7. Other holiday favorites on tap include The Polar Express, White Christmas and It’s a Wonderful Life, among others. Visit the Franklin Theatre website for more information and complete schedule.
