The holidays are upon us, and Studio Tenn is kicking off the season in style with a great mix of live performances.
“We’re beyond excited to be back with in-person events,” says Artistic Director Patrick Cassidy. “So we really wanted to ‘go big,’ and provide Studio Tenn’s patented twists on holiday favorites. It’s an amazing lineup in December.”
The company marks its much-anticipated return to the Factory at Franklin’s Jamison Theater with It’s A Wonderful Live: A Live Radio Play, running Dec. 9-24. Adapted by Joe Landry, this delightful show reimagines the familiar tale of George Bailey as a live 1940s radio broadcast at WAKM in Franklin. Cassidy directs a terrific ensemble — including Mariah Parris, Caleb Shore, Gerold Oliver, Galen Crawley, Matthew Carlton and Mitchell Beard — which brings the beloved story to life in a totally unexpected way.
On Dec. 11, Studio Tenn will also present Mark Cabus’ acclaimed solo performance of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol at The Franklin Theatre. In this clever adaptation, Cabus — an accomplished actor, writer, director and teaching artist — takes on more than 18 characters, from Scrooge to Tiny Tim.
“With the live radio play format of It’s A Wonderful Life, we’re taking it to another level,” Cassidy says. “The setting is actually downtown Franklin instead of Bedford Falls, so the audience will really be immersed in the performance. And A Christmas Carol is an incredible, one-man show that will amaze attendees. And it’s part of the overall downtown Franklin experience with the Dickens of a Christmas Festival happening over the same weekend.”
Theater lovers also are invited to spend New Year’s Eve with Studio Tenn, with live performances at the Franklin Theatre and a dazzling after party at The Harpeth Hotel. Hosted by Cassidy himself, special guests include Studio Tenn favorite John-Mark McGaha and Broadway’s Jackie Burns — known as Wicked’s longest-running Elphaba.
“Who doesn't like a big celebration on New Year’s Eve? We’re taking over the Franklin Theatre with a special program that includes several of our friends from Broadway and elsewhere, then going down the street to the Harpeth Hotel to bring in the new year. It’s a wonderful way to see some incredible talent in a festive atmosphere.”
To learn more about Studio Tenn’s holiday shows, visit studiotenn.com.
