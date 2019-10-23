International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day (Survivor Day or ISOSLD) is the one day a year when people affected by suicide loss gather in their local communities to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.
A local Survivor Day event will be held in Franklin on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Franklin Vineyard Church at 9 a.m.
Survivor Day was created by an act of Congress in 1999 and since then has been sponsored and supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In 2018 there were 370 total events, including 32 international sites in 19 countries.
For many loss survivors, attending a Survivor Day event is an opportunity to discover that they are not alone in their experience of losing someone they know and love to suicide. In addition, all gatherings will include a screening of an AFSP-produced documentary for and about suicide loss survivors. For those who are unable to attend a Survivor Day event in person, AFSP hosts a Survivor Day program online at afsp.org/SurvivorDay.
This year’s panel of speakers include Tim Denbo and Leni Seddiqi (both spouses of loss survivors), Shannon Huffman (Family & Children Services, Associate Director of Crisis Services), Ashley Beck (Nashville Art Therapy Collective, Registered Art Therapist) with Joan Van Reece, Family & Children Services as Panel Moderator. This is a free event hosted by the TN Chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and will include a light lunch. Please pre-register so we have sufficient food for everyone.
Local resources on site will include Art Therapy provided by Rachel Murphy Norman, M.A., ATR, Therapy Dog by National Crisis Response Canines, The Refuge Center for Counseling, Family & Children Services and Nashville Center for Hope & Healing. Live acoustic music by Tim Denbo & Matt Griffith.
To learn more about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, visit afsp.org/SurvivorDay, or call Kat Cloud at 615—393-4742 or email Kcloud@afsp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.